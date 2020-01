Media Advisory: W.Va. Democratic legislators to address pre-existing conditions legislation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislative Democrats has issued the following media advisory:

Senator Rich Lindsay (D-Kanawha), Delegate Shawn Fluharty (D-Ohio) and other Democratic legislators will address current legislation affecting insurance coverage for pre-existing conditions.

WHEN: Monday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Press Conference Room

State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston

For more information, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924 or Jennifer McPherson at (304) 340-3240.