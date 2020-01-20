Media Advisory: W.Va. Democrat legislators to address vocational education 10 a.m. Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democrat Legislators have issued the following media advisory:
Members of the media are invited to join Senator Glenn Jeffries (D-Kanawha), Delegate Andrew Robinson (D-Kanawha) and other Democratic legislators to discuss vocational and technical education in the public school system.
WHEN: Monday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m.
WHERE: Governor’s Conference Room
State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston
For more information, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924 or Jennifer McPherson at (304) 340-3240.