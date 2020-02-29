Media Advisory: W.Va. Democrat legislators to address public health legislation at 9:30 a.m. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Democrat legislators has issued the following media advisory:

Senator John Unger, D-Berkeley, and Senator Ron Stollings, D-Boone, in addition to other legislators, will address legislation surrounding public health issues.

WHEN: Monday, March 2nd at 9:30 a.m.



WHERE: Governor’s Conference Room

State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East, Charleston

For more information, contact Brittany Carowick at (304) 357-7924.