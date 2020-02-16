Media Advisory: U.S. Sen. Capito to keynote W.Va. Centennial Celebration of the 19th Amendment

From the Office of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. –On Monday, Feb. 17, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will serve as the keynote speaker for the West Virginia Ratification of the 19th Amendment Centennial Celebration.

Senator Capito is the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from West Virginia and will be joined by elected leaders and women from across the state to celebrate women’s suffrage.

Members of the media who plan to attend this event should email press@capito.senate.gov. Please note that media are required to display current press credentials.

Monday, February 17