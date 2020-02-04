Media Advisory: U.S. Sen. Capito to host press call today at 3:45 p.m. on State of the Union and Impeachment Trial
From the Office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito:
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today Feb. 4, at 3:25 p.m., U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will hold a press call to discuss the impeachment trial and President Trump’s State of the Union address, which will also be happening tomorrow evening.
|WHAT:
|Senator Capito will hold a press call to discuss the impeachment trial and the State of the Union Address.
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, February 4, 20203:25 p.m.
|RSVP:
|To receive call-in information, please email press@capito.senate.gov.