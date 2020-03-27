Media Advisory: U.S. Census data links and graphics

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Census and West Virginia Department of Commerce are encouraging all West Virginians to complete the U.S. Census.

To assist media with coverage of the Census effort, the following link is being shared: https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html?es_p=11406297

It shows response rates for the nation and each state and can be converted into a graphic, as seen below.

Response Rates: Are you curious about how many people in your community are responding to the 2020 Census? Stay up to date with a map of self-response rates from across the United States.

To complete the Census online: https://2020census.gov/en.html