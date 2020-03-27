Media Advisory: U.S. Census data links and graphics
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Census and West Virginia Department of Commerce are encouraging all West Virginians to complete the U.S. Census.
To assist media with coverage of the Census effort, the following link is being shared: https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html?es_p=11406297
It shows response rates for the nation and each state and can be converted into a graphic, as seen below.
To complete the Census online: https://2020census.gov/en.html