Media Advisory: State, faith-based leaders to discuss non-discrimination language issues

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael has issued the following media advisory:

SUBJECT:         Discussion and review by faith-based leaders of a proposal by Fairness WV to extend non-discrimination language.

WHEN:            10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019                

WHERE:          Senate Judiciary Committee room:  208; West Virginia State Capitol                      

Several local ministers from a variety of congregations will be joined by local small business executives for the purpose of discussing and answering questions regarding a proposal by Fairness West Virginia to apply non-discrimination language to statutes within the State of West Virginia. In addition, the panel will address other matters of their concern.

