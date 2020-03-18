Media Advisory: Press conference on W.Va. Primary Election today at 1:30 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey have issued the following media advisory:
West Virginia Secretary Warner and Attorney General Morrisey will hold a joint press conference today, March 18, to discuss preparations and legal requirements for the state’s May 12 Primary Election.
The press conference will be held at 1:30pm in the library of the Attorney General’s Office at the State Capitol.
For more information please contact:
Mike Queen, Director of Communications, WV Secretary of State’s Office, (304) 669-5595, or
Curtis Johnson, Director of Communications, WV Attorney General’s Office, (304) 558-2021