Media Advisory: Officials set press conference for insulin caravan to Canada

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The W.Va. House of Delegates has issued the following media advisory for a press conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Monongalia Co. Health Department, 453 Van Voorhis Rd., Morgantown, WV.



WHAT: Press Conference on Insulin Caravan to Canada, Two-state (Virginia & West Virginia), bipartisan bus trip to purchase less expensive insulin in Canada (Niagara Falls).



WHEN: Press conference will take place at 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 22nd. Caravan scheduled for Sunday Dec. 8th. Buses will leave at 6 a.m. and return the same day.



WHERE: Monongalia Co. Health Department, 453 Van Voorhis Rd., Morgantown, WV.



WHY: Hear stories about impact of insulin affordability crisis, provide details on the caravan, bus tickets, how to make donations, hear stories of impact, etc.



WHO: Press conference will include statements from people harmed by the insulin affordability crisis as well as a physician who will discuss dangers of rationing insulin.



HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS OR MADE DONATIONS: https://bit.ly/31f7Ucw



Contacts:

Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer, friendsofbarbara@gmail.com

304-319-2423; 304-599-7883



Adrian Kiger Olmstead, Chapter Leader, #Insulin4All

wvinsulin4all@gmail.com; 304-594-2952

