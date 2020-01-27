Media Advisory: More than 20 Environmental Groups expected at Annual E-Day event on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Environmental Council has issued the following media advisory:

Organizers expect more than 20 environmental groups to be represented at annual E-Day even at the state Capitol in Charleston on Tuesday. The event is from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with a rally set for noon featuring comments from activist Tracy Danzey.

What: West Virginia Environmental Council’s annual E-Day on Tuesday.

Where: State Capitol Building, Upper Rotunda Senate Side

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2020. 9:00AM – 2:00PM. Rally outside Senate Chamber at 12 Noon.

Special Guest:

We will be joined by activist Tracy Danzey who will speak at the noon rally. Tracy was born and raised in the Mid-Ohio Valley of West Virginia during the height of a well-known industrial poisoning there. She now suffers with a dysfunctional thyroid and has undergone the amputation of her right hip and leg secondary to osteosarcoma. Her experience as a victim of unregulated industry in her home state, coupled with her commitment to her profession as a nurse, has left her uniquely poised to advocate for her fellow West Virginian and their absolute right to transparency in state and local economic development decisions, as well as increased industrial regulation, inspections, and standards. She will be available after the rally to answer media questions, or text or call the number above to schedule an interview.

Contact: Linda Frame 304-419-1454 or lframew@gmail.com