Media Advisory: Marshall School of Pharmacy to present white coats to first-year pharmacy students on Friday at 2 p.m.

WV Press Release Sharing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall University has issued the following media advisory:
The Marshall University School of Pharmacy will formally welcome its first-year pharmacy students at its 12th annual White Coat Ceremony on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall in Huntington.
During the event, students will be presented with their white coats and recite the “Oath of a Pharmacist.” This year’s keynote speaker is Michael LeMasters, PharmD, chief compliance officer at the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy.
WHO: First-Year Pharmacy Students, Class of 2027
WHAT: White Coat Ceremony
WHEN: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18
WHERE: Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall
519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington
WHY: White coat ceremonies are a tradition in the pharmacy and medical professions that represent the student commitment to high ethical standards and quality patient care.
WATCH: www.Marshall.edu/livestream
MEDIA: Journalists are welcome to attend and cover this event.