Media Advisory: Intuit leader Brad Smith to give public lecture on education and entrepreneurship at WVU

Former Intuit CEO Brad Smith will be giving a public lecture at 5:30 p.m. on March 5 at Vantage Ventures. His talk is entitled “Education and Entrepreneurship — A Blueprint for the 21st Century.”

WHO: Brad Smith, president and chief executive officer of Intuit from 2008 to 2018 and current executive board chairman

WHAT: Public lecture “Education and Entrepreneurship — A Blueprint for the 21st Century” hosted by West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics

WHEN: Thursday (March 5) 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Vantage Ventures, 2156 University Avenue, Morgantown

Smith has disrupted the business world with his innovation in the financial industry. As former CEO of Intuit and current executive chairman, Smith comes to shed light on just what it takes to become a top CEO in Silicon Valley and lead a Fortune 500 company.

Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software. The company, headquartered in Mountain View, California, is most well-known for TurboTax and QuickBooks.

Smith served as president and chief executive officer of Intuit from 2008 to 2018. Although he stepped down as Intuit’s CEO at the end of 2018, Smith remains on as the company’s executive board chairman. Under Smith’s leadership, Intuit’s customer count doubled to 50 million and revenue doubled as well. During his time as CEO, he helped to transform Intuit from a product company to a platform company selling services in the cloud, taking its market cap to nearly $60 Billion.

A native of the Wayne County town of Kenova, Smith graduated from Ceredo-Kenova High School. He then continued onto the United States Military Academy at West Point, where he spent one semester before returning to the Mountain State to enroll at Marshall University. Smith graduated in 1986 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing. He later earned his master’s degree in management from Aquinas College in Michigan.

Smith’s talk begins at 5:30 p.m. on March 5 at Vantage Ventures, 2156 University Avenue, Morgantown.