Media Advisory: Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs to host Black History Month kickoff celebration in W.Va. Monday at 10 a.m.

Release from Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) will honor the start of Black History Month by holding a celebratory event in the Governor’s Reception Room at the State Capitol Building in Charleston on Monday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

The event will include a reading of a proclamation, issued by Gov. Jim Justice, that will officially designate the month of February as Black History Month in West Virginia.

Additionally, Beckley City Councilwoman Janine Bullock will deliver welcoming remarks and Charleston poet/writer Crystal Good will provide poetry readings at the ceremony.

This celebration serves as the kickoff to a month of events sponsored by HHOMA.

“Once again, we have scheduled a variety of Black History Month events for the public to attend,” HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson said. “The proclamation from Governor Justice marks the beginning of an exciting month to rediscover and celebrate the contributions of African Americans in West Virginia and beyond.”

Black History Month is a nationwide observance designed to honor and celebrate the achievements of African Americans. It is celebrated annually in February.

— The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, which operates within the Office of Governor Jim Justice, is committed to assisting all underserved citizens across West Virginia and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minority populations through conversation, education, leadership, and collaboration. For more information, visit our Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, our website at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call our office at 304-356-2023.