Latest News:
By April 8, 2020 Read More →

Media Advisory: Governor, WV-DOT to hold virtual press briefing to award Roads to Prosperity project in Marshall County today at 11:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory for a virtual press briefing to award Roads to Prosperity project in Marshall County today at 11:30 a.m.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White, Department of Transportation Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston.

WHAT: Gov. Justice and West Virginia Department of Transportation leaders will hold a virtual press briefing to announce the award of the WV 2 Kent-Franklin Road in Marshall County through the Governor’s Roads to Prosperity program.

WHEN: Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.

All West Virginians can watch the live stream of this briefing at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtu.be/LfkV_5S3mRk
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor

VIRTUAL PRESS BRIEFING INFO FOR MEDIA ONLY In accordance with the most recent guidelines and best practices recommended by health professionals regarding COVID-19 and in the interest of social distancing, this press briefing will be conducted virtually through an online videoconferencing system. In-person attendance will not be permitted.

If you wish to participate in this press briefing by asking questions you must RSVP by 9:30 a.m. tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, 2020, to Nathan.M.Takitch@wv.gov.

Only one online reservation will be provided for each media organization. All additional details will be provided by email once an RSVP is received.

 PLEASE NOTE: The Governor’s virtual press briefings are now being held through the Zoom videoconferencing platform. Additional information and instructions will be provided via email in response to the RSVP.

Related Stories

Posted in: Government, Latest News

Comments are closed.