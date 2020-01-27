Media Advisory: Gov. Justice, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to announce flood project, today, 10:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — The Office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:

Gov. Justice, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to announce major project to reduce risk of flooding in Milton; tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project leaders, Milton Mayor Thomas Canterbury

WHAT: Gov. Justice will join officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for a press conference to announce a cooperative, multimillion dollar project that will reduce the risk of future flooding in the City of Milton, WV.

WHEN: Monday, January 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing, State Capitol