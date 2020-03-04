Media Advisory: Gov. Justice, Tourism Office to unveil new tourism promotional materials Wednesday at 11 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Gov. Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:

Gov. Justice and the W.Va. Tourism Office to unveil new tourism promotional materials tomorrow at 11 a.m.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby

WHAT: Gov. Justice will hold a press event with the West Virginia Tourism Office to officially unveil new marketing materials for the Spring/Summer 2020 season, including the official state travel guide, a brand-new interactive state parks guide, and a new state highway map.

WHEN: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing, State Capitol