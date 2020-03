CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has issued the following media Advisory:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, members of the West Virginia Legislature.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will ceremonially sign House Bill 4007, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

WHEN: Monday, March 2, 2020, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing, State Capitol.