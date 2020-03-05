Media Advisory: Gov. Justice to proclaim March 2020 as Red Cross Month in West Virginia today at 1:30 p.m.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has released the following media advisory:
Gov. Justice will proclaim March 2020 as Red Cross Month in West Virginia tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, representatives from the American Red Cross
WHAT: Gov. Justice will present a proclamation designating March 2020 as Red Cross Month in West Virginia.
WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:30 P.M.
WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing, State Capitol