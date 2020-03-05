Media Advisory: Gov. Justice to proclaim March 2020 as Red Cross Month in West Virginia today at 1:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has released the following media advisory:

Gov. Justice will proclaim March 2020 as Red Cross Month in West Virginia tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, representatives from the American Red Cross

WHAT: Gov. Justice will present a proclamation designating March 2020 as Red Cross Month in West Virginia.

WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:30 P.M.

WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing, State Capitol