Media advisory: Gov. Justice to hold press event in Martinsburg on MARC Train

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Governor Jim Justice has released the following media advisory:

Gov. Justice will hold a press event on MARC Train at Martinsburg Railway Station; tomorrow – Thursday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other state and local government leaders.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will hold a press event to provide an update on MARC Train service to and from West Virginia.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Martinsburg Railway Station – Main Terminal

229 E Martin St., Martinsburg, West Virginia 25401