Media Advisory: Gov. Justice to announce major economic development project today at 10:30 a.m.

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Gov. Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other officials.

WHAT: Gov. Justice will join officials to announce a major economic development project coming to West Virginia.

WHEN: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: The Culture Center Theater

State Capitol Complex

1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East

Charleston, WV 25305-0300

All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this announcement at the following links:

YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/xIrMfTe4MGA?feature=share

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor