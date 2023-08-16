Media Advisory: Gov. Justice to announce major economic development project today at 10:30 a.m.

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of Gov. Jim Justice has issued the following media advisory:
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, other officials.
WHAT: Gov. Justice will join officials to announce a major economic development project coming to West Virginia.
WHEN: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.
WHERE: The Culture Center Theater
State Capitol Complex
1900 Kanawha Boulevard, East
Charleston, WV 25305-0300
All West Virginians may watch the live stream of this announcement at the following links:
YouTube: https://youtube.com/live/xIrMfTe4MGA?feature=share
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WVGovernor
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wvgovernor