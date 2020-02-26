MEDIA ADVISORY: Gov. Justice to announce funding for community economic development initiative today at 10 a.m. in Lewisburg
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:
WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, community leaders
WHAT: Gov. Justice will hold a press event to announce that he has committed funding to jumpstart a community economic development initiative that will serve southern West Virginia.
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m.
WHERE:West Virginia University Building
West Virginia State Fairgrounds – 947 Maplewood Ave., Lewisburg, WV 24901