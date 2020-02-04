Media Advisory: Gov. Justice signs SB 94, will hold ceremonial bill signing ceremony Wednesday

Release from the office of the Governor:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice signed into law today Senate Bill 94, which allows people with physical disabilities to vote by electronic absentee ballot. Gov. Justice will hold a ceremonial signing ceremony with distinguished guests Wednesday at the Capitol.

WHO: Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Senator Charles S. Trump IV, and other legislators who co-sponsored the bill.

WHEN: Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at 1:45 p.m.

WHERE: Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing, State Capitol