Media Advisory: Gov. Justice on agenda to speak at Independent Oil and Gas Association of WV winter meeting

Release from IOGA WV:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The 2020 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 21-22, 2020, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Technical sessions by Profire Energy and Schlumberger Oilfield Services will be provided Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., then lunch will include a presentation on enforcement of the WV811 Dig Law.

During afternoon sessions by various speakers, topics include marijuana in the workplace, workplace drug testing, an innovative model of care for work injuries to benefit employees and employers, mental health issues in the workplace and a personal story of the road to recovery.

Highlights for Wed., Jan. 22, include:

9:00 a.m. Welcome – Ballroom, Ben Sullivan, IOGAWV Vice President and Program Chair

9:05 a.m. Al Schopp, Chief Administrative Officer, Regional Senior Vice President and Treasurer, Antero Resources

9:25 a.m. Clay Carrell, Executive Vice President and COO, Southwestern

Energy

9:45 a.m. IOGAWV Update – Kevin

Ellis, President, IOGAWV

10:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice

10:15 a.m. Morning Coffee Break

10:35 a.m. Maverick Bentley, Senior Vice President,

Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation

11:00 a.m. Frank Bakker, CEO, US Methanol

11:20 a.m. Break, Foyer C-D

12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon, Ballroom, Presentation

to the Oil & Gas Museum, Oil and Gas Reclamation

Awards

12:20 p.m. Invocation and Lunch

12:40 p.m U.S. Natural Gas Market Update, Scott Potter, Managing

Director, RBN Energy

1 p.m. Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, State of West Virginia

1:20 p.m. Dr. Brian Anderson, Director, National

Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL)

1:40 p.m. Austin Caperton, Cabinet Secretary,

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

2:00 p.m. John Kearney, Environmental Resource Analyst,

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

2:20 p.m. Pipeline Panel; Maribeth Anderson, moderator,

Director of Governmental Relations, Antero Resources; Jason Harshbarger, State Policy Director, Dominion Energy Transmission; Jim Crews, Vice President, MPLX; Shawn Tolle, Business Manager, Commercial

East-U.S. Pipeline, TransCanada

3:00 p.m. Charlotte Lane, Chair, West Virginia Public

Service Commission

3:20 p.m. Brian Dayton, Director of Research and Media

Communications, West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

3:40 p.m. Adjourn

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 681.264.0739 or text 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.

