Media Advisory: Formal declaration of West Virginia election results today at 2 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner will host a press conference at 2 p.m. today to announce the official election results certified by the counties for the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.

The press conference will be held in the Governor’s Cabinet & Conference Room located next to the WV Secretary of State’s Office (Room 157-K). WVSOS Elections Division Director Brittany Westfall will attend the press conference with Secretary Warner.



Adherence to the Governor’s social distancing and face-covering requirements are required for all who attend.



The press conference will be aired live on Facebook at facebook.com/wvsos.