Media Advisory: First Lady Cathy Justice to unveil 2019 Christmas Ornament

Event set for Culture Center ceremony at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6.

WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice, West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, Tamarack Director Tammy Coffman, West Virginia artists Matt and Tessie Wallace.

WHAT: First Lady Cathy Justice will host an event to unveil her official 2019 Christmas Ornament, alongside the artists who help handcraft each of these limited-edition pieces. Additional state officials will speak at the celebratory event. There will also be a special musical performance by the VIPs Show Choir from Capital High School in Charleston. There will be a limited number of ornaments for sale at $23 each.

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: West Virginia Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305