MEDIA ADVISORY: First Lady Cathy Justice to unveil 2018 Holiday Ornament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia First Lady Cathy Justice will be unveiling the 2018 Holiday Ornament alongside the artists who help handcraft each of the 500 ornaments on Monday at the W.Va. Culture Center in Charleston

The Ornaments will be available for sale at $25 each at the WV Cultural Center and later additional ornaments will be available at Tamarack.

WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice and West Virginia Artists Casi Pourfarhadi and Maddie Farmer

WHAT: Unveiling of 2018 Holiday Ornament

WHEN: Monday, November 19, 2018 11:30am-12:30pm

WHERE: WV Culture Center in Charleston