MEDIA ADVISORY: First Lady Cathy Justice to host Valentine’s reception, announce contest winners today at 11:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Office of the Governor has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: First Lady Cathy Justice



WHAT: First Lady Cathy Justice will host a Valentine’s Day reception and announce the winners of her Create A Quarter for West Virginia contest.



WHEN: Friday, February 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m.



WHERE: West Virginia Culture Center

1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305



The First Lady will host a special Valentine’s reception this Friday at the Culture Center and will also announce the winners of the “Create A Quarter for WV”, a First Lady Artist Series initiative. Joining in the celebration will be Shirley White and several other Gold Star Mothers, as well as 95-year-old veteran Jackson Jones. The Buckhannon-Upshur High School choir will also perform.