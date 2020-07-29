Media Advisory: Education Alliance to host Virtual Internship Capstone Projects zoom event on Friday

U.S. Sen. Capito to participate in the event

CHARLESTON, W.Va.— The Education Alliance has issued the following media advisory for Virtual Internship Capstone Projects zoom events on Friday. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito will participate.

WHAT: High School Students Present Virtual Internship Capstone Projects to Senator Capito and company presidents

WHEN : Friday, July 31, 2020

● 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: WV American Water Company

● 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Toyota Motor Manufacturing WV, Inc.

● 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Dow, Inc.Contact Emily Pratt at emily@educationalliance.org to login information

WHERE:

Join by Zoom — The event is open to all media to cover. Media interviews can be requested by contacting Emily Pratt of The Education Alliance at (304) 342-7849 or by email at emily@educationalliance.org .

To learn more about the program, visit EducationAlliance.org/WVReadyInternships.

DETAILS:

On Friday, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito, West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton, Toyota President Srini Matam, and Dow Site Director Tim O’Neal will take part in capstone presentations of high school interns from The Education Alliance’s West Virginia Ready Summer Internship program.

The WV Ready Summer Internship Program started last year as a four-week, paid internship program created by The Education Alliance that places rising high school juniors and seniors with West Virginia businesses. In its second year, due to COVID-19, the program transitioned to a Virtual Internship experience that placed 15 interns from Boone, Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, Taylor, and Wood Counties at Dow Inc., Toyota Motor Manufacturing WV, Inc. and WV American Water Company. During the final day of the four-week internship, each intern will give a capstone presentation to their business’ leadership team, which outlines their experience and highlights their personal growth and future career goals.

Contact: Emily Pratt 304-342-7849 emily@educationalliance.orgi