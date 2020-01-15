MEDIA ADVISORY: Aeronautics Commission, Airport Managers’ Association to Host Aviation Day at the Legislature on Thursday

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Aeronautics Commission has issued the following Media advisory:

The West Virginia Aeronautics Commission, along with the West Virginia Airport Managers' Association will host the 3rd Annual Aviation Day at the Legislature on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in the Upper Rotunda at the Capitol to draw attention to the special role aviation plays in West Virginia.

Also on Thursday, the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission will hold a meeting to approve the award of several Airport Improvement Grants which will help fund major airport improvement projects across the state.

WHO: Sean Hill, Director, WV Aeronautics Commission, and Rick Rock, President, WV Airport Managers’ Association.



WHEN: Exhibits will be open on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to Noon on both the Senate and House sides of the Upper Rotunda.

A proclamation by Gov. Jim Justice will be presented at 10 a.m. in the Governor’s Reception Room, West Wing.

The West Virginia Aeronautics Commission will hold their regularly scheduled meeting at 1:30 p.m. in the large conference room on the 1st floor of Building 3 on the Capitol Campus.

Scheduled exhibitors at Aviation Day include:Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)Transportation Security Administration (TSA)Pratt & WhitneyWVU Fire Service ExtensionMarshall UniversityPierpont Community and Technical CollegeOak Hill High School Aerospace Engineering ProgramAirports from across West Virginia

