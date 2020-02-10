Media Advisory: AARP WV to discuss prescription drug affordability at 10 a.m. Tuesday

New statewide survey of West Virginia voters shows strong support for legislative action

AARP West Virginia state leaders will discuss details of a recent statewide survey of West Virginia voters on prescription drug affordability during a 10 a.m. news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the West Virginia State Capitol.

AARP recently surveyed 800 registered West Virginia voters age 18 and above across the state to learn about their experiences with prescription medications and to understand their thoughts regarding proposals aimed at reducing the prices of prescription drugs, with an overwhelming majority of West Virginians expressing strong support for legislative efforts to address affordability, transparency and accountability in the prescription drug pricing chain.

The West Virginia Legislature is currently considering bipartisan legislation in both of its chambers, aimed at bringing increased disclosure and accountability from the pharmaceutical industry. House Bill 4583, pending in the House of Delegates Government Organization committee, and Senate Bill 689, pending in the Senate Health Committee, would require drug manufacturers who sell prescription drugs in West Virginia to provide cost information, changes in cost information, and prescription drug statistics to the State Auditor for publication on a searchable transparency website.

“Everyone seems to have a story or an instance they can share on the impact of the skyrocketing prices of prescription drugs. This is an issue that affects every West Virginia family, and the results of this statewide survey confirm how important this issue is to Mountain State voters in 2020,” said AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller. “AARP is focused on bipartisan solutions that provide real relief to those struggling to afford needed medications, and stands ready to work with all our elected officials who are committed to lowering drug prices.”

WHAT: AARP West Virginia discuss details of AARP’s recent statewide survey of voters on prescription drug affordability and proposals aimed at addressing transparency and accountability in the prescription drug pricing chain.

WHEN: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020

WHERE: Lewis McManus Conference Room

Room 252, Main Building

West Virginia State Capitol

1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV