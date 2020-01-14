Media Advisory: 7th Annual Budget Breakfast set for Wednesday: Impact of proposed corporate tax cuts

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy has issued the following media advisory:

What: 7th annual Budget Breakfast

Where/When: Charleston Marriott Town Center. Wednesday, January 15. Breakfast starts at 7:30 AM. Program runs 7:50 – 9:00 AM.

Who: WVCBP Executive Director Ted Boettner will provide overview of governor’s proposed budget for FY 2021.

Keynote: Sian Mughan, assistant professor in the School of Public Affairs at Arizona State University. Her research interests include local government finance, fiscal federalism, criminal justice policy, and institutions. Sian will discuss the business personal property tax and her study, “Estimating the Manufacturing Employment Impact of Eliminating the Tangible Personal Property Tax: Evidence from Ohio”, to help us understand how proposed cut to West Virginia’s tax could harmfully impact our budget and how we fund our school systems.



Questions and Answers from attendees and media to follow. (8:50 a.m. – 9 a.m.).

The event will be live streamed on the WVCBP Facebook page. Speakers will be available after the event for interviews.