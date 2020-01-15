Media Advisory: 2020 IOGAWV Winter Meeting set for Jan. 21-22

W.Va. Governor Justice invited to address attendees

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) has issued the following media advisory:

The 2020 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 21-22, 2020, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.

Technical sessions by Profire Energy and Schlumberger Oilfield Services will be provided Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., then lunch will include a presentation on enforcement of the WV811 Dig Law.

During afternoon sessions by various speakers, topics include marijuana in the workplace, workplace drug testing, an innovative model of care for work injuries to benefit employees and employers, mental health issues in the workplace and a personal story of the road to recovery.

Highlights for Wed., Jan. 22, include:

9:00 a.m. Welcome Ballroom

Ben Sullivan, IOGAWV Vice President and Program Chair

9:05 a.m. Al Schopp, Chief Administrative Officer, Regional Senior Vice President and Treasurer

Antero Resources

9:25 a.m. Clay Carrell, Executive Vice President and COO, Invited, Southwestern Energy

9:45 a.m. IOGAWV Update

Kevin Ellis, President, IOGAWV

10:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice, Invited

10:15 a.m. Morning Coffee Break

10:35 a.m. Maverick Bentley, Senior Vice President Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation

11:00 a.m. Frank Bakker, CEO, US Methanol

11:20 a.m. Break Foyer C-D

12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon Ballroom

Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum

Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards

12:20 p.m. Invocation and Lunch

12:40 p.m U.S. Natural Gas Market Update

Scott Potter, Managing Director, RBN Energy

1:00 p.m. Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, State of West Virginia

1:20 p.m. Dr. Brian Anderson, Director, National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL)

1:40 p.m. Austin Caperton, Cabinet Secretary

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

2:00 p.m. John Kearney, Environmental Resource Analyst

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

2:20 p.m. Pipeline Panel

Maribeth Anderson, Moderator

Director of Governmental Relations, Antero Resources

Jason Harshbarger, State Policy Director, Dominion Energy Transmission

Jim Crews, Vice President

MPLX

Shawn Tolle, Business Manager

Commercial East-U.S. Pipeline, TransCanada

3:00 p.m. Charlotte Lane, Chair

West Virginia Public Service Commission

3:20 p.m. Brian Dayton, Director of Research and Media Communications

West Virginia Chamber of Commerce

3:40 p.m. Adjourn

This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.