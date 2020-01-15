Media Advisory: 2020 IOGAWV Winter Meeting set for Jan. 21-22
W.Va. Governor Justice invited to address attendees
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) has issued the following media advisory:
The 2020 Winter Meeting of the Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia (IOGAWV) will take place Jan. 21-22, 2020, at the Marriott Town Center Hotel in Charleston.
Technical sessions by Profire Energy and Schlumberger Oilfield Services will be provided Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., then lunch will include a presentation on enforcement of the WV811 Dig Law.
During afternoon sessions by various speakers, topics include marijuana in the workplace, workplace drug testing, an innovative model of care for work injuries to benefit employees and employers, mental health issues in the workplace and a personal story of the road to recovery.
Highlights for Wed., Jan. 22, include:
9:00 a.m. Welcome Ballroom
Ben Sullivan, IOGAWV Vice President and Program Chair
9:05 a.m. Al Schopp, Chief Administrative Officer, Regional Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Antero Resources
9:25 a.m. Clay Carrell, Executive Vice President and COO, Invited, Southwestern Energy
9:45 a.m. IOGAWV Update
Kevin Ellis, President, IOGAWV
10:00 a.m. Governor Jim Justice, Invited
10:15 a.m. Morning Coffee Break
10:35 a.m. Maverick Bentley, Senior Vice President Diversified Gas & Oil Corporation
11:00 a.m. Frank Bakker, CEO, US Methanol
11:20 a.m. Break Foyer C-D
12:00 p.m. Membership Luncheon Ballroom
Presentation to the Oil & Gas Museum
Oil and Gas Reclamation Awards
12:20 p.m. Invocation and Lunch
12:40 p.m U.S. Natural Gas Market Update
Scott Potter, Managing Director, RBN Energy
1:00 p.m. Patrick Morrisey, Attorney General, State of West Virginia
1:20 p.m. Dr. Brian Anderson, Director, National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL)
1:40 p.m. Austin Caperton, Cabinet Secretary
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
2:00 p.m. John Kearney, Environmental Resource Analyst
West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
2:20 p.m. Pipeline Panel
Maribeth Anderson, Moderator
Director of Governmental Relations, Antero Resources
Jason Harshbarger, State Policy Director, Dominion Energy Transmission
Jim Crews, Vice President
MPLX
Shawn Tolle, Business Manager
Commercial East-U.S. Pipeline, TransCanada
3:00 p.m. Charlotte Lane, Chair
West Virginia Public Service Commission
3:20 p.m. Brian Dayton, Director of Research and Media Communications
West Virginia Chamber of Commerce
3:40 p.m. Adjourn
This schedule is subject to change on the day of the event. To schedule brief interviews with the speakers listed above (or for questions for Gov. Justice), please contact Diane Slaughter, Homestead Communications, 304.984.0308 or homesteadcommunications@frontier.com.