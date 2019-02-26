McGeehan’s National Guard bill reaches House of Delegates floor

By JOSELYN KING

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill intended to keep West Virginia soldiers from seeing overseas action when no act of war has been declared by Congress got discharged Monday, and had its first reading in the House of Delegates.

Delegate Pat McGeehan, R-Hancock, had first asked on Friday that House Bill 2732 be discharged and be considered for vote by the full House. House members on Friday instead voted to table the bill, 49-47. McGeehan made motions again on Monday — this time successfully — to first remove the bill from the table, then discharge the bill. House members voted 53-44 to untable the bill, and 56-41 to discharge.

