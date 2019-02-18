Mayors sign letter asking WV Senate to take up nondiscrimination bill

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The mayors of 12 municipalities throughout West Virginia have sent a letter urging state lawmakers to take up a bill to apply nondiscrimination policy for sexual orientation and gender identity.

The mayors who signed the letter and their respective municipalities are:

Amy Goodwin, of Charleston

Steve Williams, of Huntington

Robert Rappold, of Beckley

Bill Kawecki, of Morgantown

George Karos, of Martinsburg

Jim Auxer, of Shepherdstown

Scott Rogers, of Charles Town

Wayne Bishop, of Harpers Ferry

J.L. Campbell, of Sutton

John Manchester, of Lewisburg

Glen Elliot, of Wheeling

Melanie Dragan, of Thurmond

Each of the municipalities represented by the mayors have passed local ordinances regarding the issue. Proposed legislation, Senate Bill 391, would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of protected classes in the state’s nondiscrimination law, according to a release from civil rights advocacy organization Fairness West Virginia.

