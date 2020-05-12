May 10-16 proclaimed as National Skilled Nursing Care Week in West Virginia

Release from the West Virginia Health Care Association:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Health Care Association, which represents West Virginia nursing homes, has expressed its appreciate to Governor Jim Justice for proclaiming May 10-16 as National Skilled Nursing Week in West Virginia.

Established in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week recognizes the essential role of nursing homes in caring for America’s aging population.

“This year, it is more important than ever to celebrate and recognize the staff and residents in our skilled nursing facilities across the state. The more than 15,000 West Virginians who work in nursing homes are on the frontlines fighting the coronavirus and play a critical role in caring for and protecting the residents in their care. While this pandemic has brought about unprecedented challenges, the women and men working in these facilities are courageous, dedicated and loving individuals who go to work each day with the purpose of caring for their fellow West Virginians. They truly reflect the core spirit of West Virginia and deserve tremendous recognition for their hard work,” a WVHCA representative said.

“National Skilled Nursing Week is also a time to recognize our nursing home residents. They are our parents, grandparents, and neighbors; our teachers, coaches and friends. They protected us on the home front and fought for our freedoms overseas. They clothed us, fed us, guided us and loved us. We honor them this week and all weeks of the year,” a WVHCA representative added.

The West Virginia Health Care Association is West Virginia’s largest trade association representing nursing facilities and assisted living communities. The WVHCA is dedicated to helping maintain high standards of care for licensed long-term care facilities through leadership, education and advocacy. Its member facilities employ more than 18,000 people and care for around 10,000 West Virginians daily.