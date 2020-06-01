Martinsburg, W.Va., residents join for peaceful demonstration, look to bridge gap between police and protestors

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal of Martinsburg

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Chants of “No justice, no peace” could be heard from blocks away, signs seen from the passing streets and horns honking from cars in support as a group of locals came together Sunday for a peaceful demonstration against police brutality in light of the recent George Floyd incident in Minneapolis where police officers were seen using excess force against the black man.

Photo by Jessica Wilt, The Journal of Martinsburg

Roughly 100 individuals marched in unity to bring light to the situation, hoping to make progressive steps for the future.

The march began at the sheriff’s office with co-founder Kelly Snodderly meeting with Berkeley County Sheriff Curtis Keller and other law enforcement prior to the demonstration. Snodderly, who invited police to walk with the group in a sign of solidarity, said that while the police may not have joined physically, they were there to help aid in safety and peace, the cars patrolling streets and officers watching as demonstrators marched.

“Everyone is disgusted by what has happened,” Snodderly said. “We want to create a bridge. We can’t fix anything if it’s them against us. The goal is for us to come together.”

