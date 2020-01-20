Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission to host annual commemorative celebration events today beginning at 9:30 a.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The public and members of the media are invited to join the Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission tomorrow – Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 – for the annual commemoration and celebration of the life of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This year’s theme is: “The Beloved Community: The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The celebration features several events throughout the day.

An Ecumenical Service will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 501 Elizabeth St. in Charleston. WV Healthy Kids and Families Coalition Executive Director Jennifer Wells will be the keynote speaker. The Martin Luther King Jr. State Holiday Commission will also be awarding the following recipients:

The Governor’s Living the Dream Award: Angela Gray

Angela Gray Sharing of Self Award: Teresa Brown

Teresa Brown Scholarship Award: Sho’Monique Hankins

Sho’Monique Hankins Human and Civil rights Award: Rev. Jeff Biddle Jr.

Rev. Jeff Biddle Jr. Advocate of Peace Award: Rev. Clifford Rawls

At noon, a Symbolic March will proceed to the north steps of the State Capitol Complex for a bell-ringing ceremony at 12:30 p.m., where Gov. Jim Justice will deliver remarks.

A Unity Reception will follow immediately at the West Virginia Culture Center.

These events are free and open to the public.

The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, which operates within the Office of Governor Jim Justice, is committed to assisting all underserved citizens across West Virginia and developing innovative ways to address issues affecting minority populations through conversation, education, leadership, and collaboration. For more information, visit our Facebook page at @WVHHOMA, our website at minorityaffairs.wv.gov, or call our office at 304-356-2023.