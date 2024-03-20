Marshall, WVU making final plans for handguns on campus; what you need to know

By Ashley Perham, HD Media

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s two largest universities are preparing for the July launch of Campus Carry, but there are still final details to work out.

Beginning July 1, a bill passed by the West Virginia Legislature in 2023 will allow people with concealed carry licenses to carry a concealed pistol or revolver (firearms that can be fired with a single hand) on the grounds of a higher education institution.

Who can carry, and where

To get a concealed carry license, carriers must:

Be 21, in most cases

Complete a training course that includes live ammunition firing

Individuals can use a concealed carry license from one of 37 states that have agreements with West Virginia.

There are 12 exceptions in the law that schools have the option to enforce. WVU and Marshall plan to take all 12. Concealed carry may be prohibited in the following places:

At an organized event in a stadium or arena with a capacity of more than 1,000 spectators

At a day care facility on the university’s property

In the secure area of buildings used by law enforcement agencies

In areas that have “adequate security measures,” such as metal detectors

At a formal disciplinary or grievance hearing for a student or employee

