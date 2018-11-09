Latest News:
Marshall University’s business college receives $25M gift from alumnus, wife

By FRED PACE

The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall University announced Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, that alumnus and Intuit Chairman and CEO Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, have made a $25 million gift to the university’s Lewis College of Business.
HUNTINGTON – One of the largest monetary gifts in the history of Marshall University was announced Thursday by school officials.

Marshall President Jerome Gilbert broke the news of a $25 million gift from alumnus and Intuit Chairman and CEO Brad D. Smith and his wife, Alys, to the university’s Lewis College of Business.

“It is with great excitement that the university announces this magnificent gift from Brad and Alys Smith,” Gilbert said. “Their generosity will provide a strong foundation for the redesign, reorganization and re-energizing of our College of Business.”

