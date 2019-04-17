Marshall University to build Brad D. Smith Business Incubator in downtown Huntington
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W,Va, — The Marshall University Visual Arts Center in downtown Huntington is adding one more thing that is being created inside its walls — small businesses.
On Tuesday, the university announced the creation of the Brad D. Smith Business Incubator, a partnership between Marshall’s Brad D. Smith Schools of Business and Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI).
Named for Brad Smith, a Marshall alumnus and benefactor who serves as executive board chairman of Intuit and chairman of Nordstrom, the goal of the incubator is to offer mentorship and support to early-stage startups.
