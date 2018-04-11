Marshall University begins its search for the new Marco

By SARAH INGRAM

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The university is looking for a son or daughter of Marshall to take over as the new Marco to keep the community spirits up throughout the year. Tryouts happen occur next week to give new students an opportunity to be their college’s mascot, an experience not everyone can claim, according to Mallory Jarrell, the marketing and branding coordinator for Marshall.

“How many people can say that they were their school’s mascot?” Jarrell said. “That’s a really cool thing to see when you look back on your college experience.”

With different responsibilities like sporting events, campus activities, grand openings and more, Marco is a primary figure on Marshall’s campus. From Week of Welcome to the end of the year carnival, there is never has a dull moment.

Read the entire article: https://marshallparthenon.com/16941/news/marshall-begins-its-search-for-the-new-marco/

