Latest News:
By February 26, 2019 Read More →

Marshall students, professors, residents rally against campus-carry

By TREY DELIDA

The Parthenon

Locals gather to protest proposed campus-carry bill, Monday at Marshall University’s Memorial Fountain.
(Parthenon photo by Michaela Crittenden)

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University students and professors, members of Mom’s Demand Action and concerned Huntington residents rallied at the Memorial Fountain in protest of the Campus-Carry bill, Monday, Feb. 25.

HB 2519, or the Campus-Carry bill, calls for the legalization of conceal-carry of a weapon in academic buildings as well as on campus grounds. Undergoing first reading Monday, the bill has been the center of controversy on campus and in the state.

Leif Olson, a political science major, coordinated the protest and gave some opening remarks.

Read the entire article

See more from the The Parthenon

Posted in: Latest News, Legislature, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.