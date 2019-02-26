Marshall students, professors, residents rally against campus-carry

By TREY DELIDA

The Parthenon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall University students and professors, members of Mom’s Demand Action and concerned Huntington residents rallied at the Memorial Fountain in protest of the Campus-Carry bill, Monday, Feb. 25.

HB 2519, or the Campus-Carry bill, calls for the legalization of conceal-carry of a weapon in academic buildings as well as on campus grounds. Undergoing first reading Monday, the bill has been the center of controversy on campus and in the state.

Leif Olson, a political science major, coordinated the protest and gave some opening remarks.

