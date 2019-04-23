Marion lawmaker Roman Prezioso appointed to state committee ahead of Special Session

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – At least one Marion County legislator will have a seat at the table in the run up to the April 30 Special Session called by Gov. Jim Justice.

Sen. Roman Prezioso(D-Marion) was named Monday to the West Virginia Board of Education’s committee on school finance and funding.

Members of the committee include stakeholders and officials of public education, as well as three representatives from the West Virginia Senate and three representatives from the West Virginia House of Delegates. The committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. in Charleston to discuss education funding.

