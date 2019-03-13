Marion County, WV, delegates, state senator reflect on 2019 legislative session

By JOHN MARK SHAVER

The Fairmont Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — After a long, back-and-forth for two months, the 2019 West Virginia legislative session is over, and Marion County representatives are reflecting on the triumphs, defeats and controversies that have come out of the Capitol.

Although Marion County’s legislators worked toward some of their goals, Del. Mike Angelucci, D-Marion, said that much of their time was spent trying to amend or vote down legislation they deemed harmful, instead of working on the new bills that they were hoping to pass this year.

“I wish we could have tackled some issues that were personally important to me,” Angelucci said. “I wish we would’ve gotten the teacher pay raise bill passed through the Senate. I wish we were able to secure the elimination of Social Security income tax for our seniors. I wish we could insure PEIA. It was quite the learning experience for me…

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media