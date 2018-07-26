Maps show year-by-year effects of surface coal mining in Central Appalachia
By KATE MISHKIN
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A mapping tool released Wednesday aims to paint a more precise picture of the effects of mountaintop removal mining in Central Appalachia.
By merging U.S. Geological Survey Landsat satellite imagery and the Google Earth Engine, a team of researchers created a study and dataset that illustrate the effects of mountaintop removal on a year-by-year basis.
The study, “Mapping the Yearly Extent of Surface Coal Mining in Central Appalachia Using Landsat and Google Earth Engine,” was published in PLOS One Wednesday by researchers from SkyTruth, Duke University and Appalachian Voices. PLOS One is published by the Public Library of Science.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/maps-show-year-by-year-effects-of-surface-coal-mining/article_37a525b4-8caf-5db5-84ec-67f83738db2b.html
