Manchin working to ensure West Virginia broadband map coverage is accurate

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a waiver to participate as a challenger in the Mobility Fund Phase II challenge process, to make sure that broadband coverage maps in West Virginia are accurate.

“In 2015, the FCC thought that 99.9 percent of Americans had access to wireless coverage, so I brought the chairman to West Virginia so he could see for himself the challenges we face every day,” Manchin said. “This waiver allows me to fully participate in the challenge process on behalf of West Virginians and ensure that areas that are not served are eligible for federal funding.”

Manchin said as a lifelong West Virginian and proud public servant who tries to visit every county in the state at least once each year, he has driven nearly every mile of road in the state and experienced first-hand the loss of broadband coverage along the way.

