Manchin vows support for Israel, weighs in on McCarthy ouster

By Roger Adkins, Charleston-Gazette Mail

WASHINGTON, DC — Between escalating violence in the Gaza Strip and a leaderless U.S. House of Representatives, the past two weeks in Washington have been deeply concerning, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in an interview with the Gazette- Mail on Tuesday.

Manchin spoke gravely about the recent surge of violence in the Middle East, where Hamas, the Islamic political and military group that governs the Gaza Strip, has launched attacks against Israel. He expressed shock and disbelief at the attacks, which have escalated tension in the region.

“In today’s world, you think nothing will surprise you, but to have this barbaric terrorist attack on Israel and its people is just beyond my conceptual belief,” Manchin said. “In the 21st century, how can someone be this barbaric in their approach to humans? What they have done is just totally unforgivable.”

The senator went on to highlight the heinous nature of the attacks, emphasizing the suffering inflicted on Israeli civilians.

