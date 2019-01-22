Manchin releases resource list for West Virginians impacted by the government shutdown

The Inter-Mountain

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is releasing information to help West Virginians impacted by the government shutdown. The list of resources includes information about how to obtain unemployment benefits, food assistance, loans, as well as, information on how to work with utility, cell phone, and other companies to accommodate incoming bills.

“I remain committed to finding a solution that reopens the federal government and funds our border security to keep Americans safe. I believe that federal workers should not pay the price for Congressional inaction, which is why I worked with my colleagues to introduce legislation — which was signed by the president and passed into law on Jan. 16 — that guarantees back pay as soon as possible for federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown. I know that does not help in the moment, though, so please see below for some resources available to you during this difficult time. We will continue to update this list as we hear from other organizations,” said Manchin.

