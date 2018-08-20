Manchin, McKinley want ARC headquarters relocated to WV

The Herald-Dispatch

WASHINGTON, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, has introduced an amendment to the Senate Energy and Water Appropriations Bill for fiscal year 2019 that will guarantee that the Appalachian Regional Commission headquarters, if relocated, would move to West Virginia.

The amendment passed the Energy and Water subcommittee by a vote of 16-15, according to Manchin.

“West Virginia is the only state completely in Appalachia, and it just makes sense that we would serve as the headquarters of the Appalachian Regional Commission,” Manchin said.

