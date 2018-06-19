Manchin joins sponsors of Keep Families Together Act

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — With Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the entire Democratic membership of the U.S. Senate has sponsored a bill to discontinue a Trump Administration policy to take children away from parents who attempt to illegally enter the country from Mexico.

Manchin on Monday became the 49th senator and last Democrat to sponsor the Keep Families Together Act. No Republicans have yet to sponsor the bill. “As a father, grandfather, and Christian, I am wholeheartedly opposed to any policy that allows innocent children to be separated from their parents as they enter our country,” Manchin said. “We need to secure our borders and enforce our immigration laws, which is why I have voted multiple times on billions of dollars in border security, including a wall on our southern border.”

